Bray Wyatt Segment Announced For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE issued the following press release announcing that former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt will address Braun Strowman ahead of their Swamp Fight at Sunday’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view. Details can be found below.
All roads lead to the Swamp, but there will be one final stop before The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.
Bray Wyatt returns with an all-new episode of “Firefly Fun House” with the Wyatt Swamp Fight against Braun Strowman looming. Wyatt has awoken the dead in recent weeks to try and lead The Monster Among Men to his Black Sheep beginnings.
What message will Wyatt have for Strowman ahead of the Wyatt Swamp Fight?
Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see how the twisted Superstar sets the stage.
