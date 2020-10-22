As we lead up to Hell in a Cell with only 4 matches announced, Bray Wyatt and T-Bar hint at a possible match between the two. T-Bar tweeted an image of Bray Wyatt applying the mandible claw during his beatdown of Retribution on Raw. He wrote, “There will be HELL to pay, @WWEBrayWyatt. WE will have our #RETRIBUTION.”

Wyatt responded later with a GIF from Firefly Fun House that says “see you in hell.” Wyatt wrote, “Revenge is a nasty business.” The two men shared another exchange prior to Monday Night Raw when T-Bar threatened death on all the Raw wrestlers, to which Wyatt responded that he’s already dead. There’s no word on if this is leading to an actual match at Hell in a Cell.