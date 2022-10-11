Bray Wyatt is officially headed to WWE SmackDown for his first blue brand appearance since The Fiend defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of the WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on October 9, 2020.

After making his highly-anticipated return at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday night, Wyatt did not appear on this week’s RAW season premiere from Brooklyn, but he did deliver a message to the WWE Universe. As seen in the video below, the promo featured the same distorted Wyatt character that spoke on the TV before Saturday’s big reveal at Extreme Rules.

Wyatt said something along the lines of, “I used to think that the prison in my head was the only place I could ever truly be free… Revel in what you are!”

The promo continued with Wyatt laughing and repeating the last line several times.

WWE then confirmed Wyatt for Friday’s SmackDown from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. The teaser promo below asks what Wyatt has in store for his return to the blue brand.

WWE did not state whether or not Wyatt will appear live in front of the crowd on Friday, but it’s interesting to note that the WWE Events website has Wyatt listed along with other Superstars booked to appear live, indicating that he will be there in the ring, in front of the NOLA crowd.

WWE previously announced Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn plus LA Knight vs. mån.sôör for Friday’s post-Extreme Rules edition of SmackDown.

For what it’s worth, WWE still has Wyatt listed as a member of the Alumni roster as of this writing. There’s no word yet on if he will be working both brands moving forward. There’s also no word on who Wyatt’s first big program will be with.

Below is the promo for Wyatt’s SmackDown return, along with the vignette from RAW:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.