Bray Wyatt is returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It was announced during tonight’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW that Wyatt will be at Saturday’s big event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There is no word yet on what Wyatt will be doing.

Wyatt’s appearance comes after the big Uncle Howdy segment on Friday’s segment, which you can see here. The segment included a QR code, where Wyatt was branded a liar.

This will be Wyatt’s fourth event in the Kingdom. He and Matt Hardy defeated Cesaro and Sheamus for the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles at Greatest Royal Rumble 2018, then The Fiend captured the WWE Universal Title by defeating current WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel 2019, then WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg captured the WWE Universal Title from The Fiend at Super ShowDown 2020.

The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, November 5 from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The Usos (c)

Last Woman Standing Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Steel Cage Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

Bray Wyatt makes an appearance

