Bray Wyatt has made his first public reaction to the moment he had with the Undertaker at Raw XXX.

Last night WWE held their 30th Anniversary special for Monday Night Raw, a show that saw a ton of marquee moments, which included the return of the American Badass version of the Undertaker.

The Deadman shared the stage with a current top WWE superstar, Bray Wyatt. The two men know each other quite well. Wyatt challenged Taker at WrestleMania 31 and came very close to adding another loss in his impressive WrestleMania record. The two entities would clash again at Survivor Series 2015 in tag team action, a match that Taker and his “brother” Kane would win.

After their brief encounter Taker whispered something in Wyatt’s ear, a statement that only the latter could hear. You can read about Taker’s reaction to the moment here.

Wyatt has since taken to Twitter to comment on the interaction. The former two-time Universal champion writes, “This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker.”

Check it out below.