Bray Wyatt “Top 10” Horrifying Moments, Pete Dunne Reveals How Much Money He Raised For BLM

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the scariest moments of former Universal champion Bray Wyatt. List includes The Fiend’s entrance, the House of Horrors, snapping Finn Balor’s neck, attacking Jerry Lawler, signing a contract in blood, and more.

NXT superstar Pete Dunne revealed on Twitter that he, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate raised nearly $50,000 for the Black Lives Matter movement with the sale of their throwback British Strong Style t-shirt. He writes, “Now all the shipping has been taken care of (thanks again to

@WrestleCrateUK) I can let everyone know the final amount raised from the #BlackLivesMatter shirts is £36,221.46 That’s over $45,000 dollars Myself, @trentseven & @Tyler_Bate are blown away. Thank you!”