The feud between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will continue at non-televised WWE live events.

WWE has announced that Knight vs. Wyatt in a Lights Out Street Fight will take place at Saturday’s live event in Columbus, GA at the Columbus Civic Center, and at Sunday’s live event in Pensacola, FL at the Pensacola Bay Center.

There’s no word yet on if these Lights Out Street Fights will include some of the neon gimmicks used this past Saturday in the inaugural Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the WWE Royal Rumble, which saw Wyatt get the win.

The weekend WWE live events will also see Cody Rhodes return to the road for WWE. His opponent has not been announced as of this writing. Rhodes sent out his schedule of dates for the month and the list included all RAW brand live events, but no SmackDown shows.

Saturday’s show in Columbus is also scheduled to feature Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa, plus appearances by Sami Zayn, Alexa Bliss, Imperium, Rey Mysterio, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Also advertised for Sunday’s show in Pensacola are appearances by The Usos, Flair, Theory, Rollins, Bayley, Lynch, Mysterio, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.