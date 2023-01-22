In a discussion on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, Enzo Amore revealed that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be part of the Wyatt Family.

However, WWE management decided to nix that idea and went with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper instead.

Between 2012 and 2013, Knuckles Madsen worked in WWE’s development program. He only competed in one televised match before being let go by the company on December 17th, 2013. He has since gone on to compete in independent wrestling under the ring name Ivan Warsaw

“People don’t know who the best wrestlers in the world are from 2012 to 2018 unless they were in the WWE, probably in the Performance Center. You have a good feel for who can go and who can’t. I knew how good Chad Gable was. Nobody needed to tell me that. That motherf****r was an Olympian.”

Quotes via SportsKeeda