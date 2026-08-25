Three years have passed since the wrestling world lost Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt, real name Windham Lawrence Rotunda, passed away on August 24, 2023, at just 36 years old. The former WWE Champion died after suffering a heart attack at his home in Florida.

One of the most unique and creative performers of his generation, Wyatt left a lasting impact on WWE and its fan base through characters such as The Wyatt Family leader and “The Fiend.” His influence continues to be felt throughout the wrestling world three years after his passing.

Joseann Offerman, Wyatt’s former fiancée and the mother of two of his children, took to social media this week with an emotional message marking the third anniversary of his death.

“Never would I have imagined during any of these moments that one day you wouldn’t be here anymore,” she stated. “It’s been 3 years without you Windham. 3 years since I last hugged you, or kissed your lips. 3 years since I last heard your laugh or you telling me that you love me. The pain remains the same, even if the days are a bit easier to handle.”

Offerman continued by reflecting on how much Wyatt remains a part of their children’s lives and how often they still talk about their father.

“But nothing’s ever easy, it’s so hard without you,” she continued. “The kids and I miss you so much, and they never stop talking about their daddy! I just know you’re proud but there are so many moments I wish you were still here for. I hope you feel how celebrated and loved you are each day.”

She concluded the heartfelt tribute by expressing gratitude for the time they shared together.

“Thank you for giving us a love we will always carry with us. We love you more than anything and I’ll always be grateful for you, my forever love. Don’t forget to visit me in my dreams.”