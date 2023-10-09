On Sunday, October 8, 2022, Windham Rotunda made his return to WWE as Bray Wyatt.

Sadly, the wrestling world lost Wyatt in late August when he suffered a heart attack. Wyatt’s sister, Mika, remembered her brother’s return to WWE by writing the following on Twitter:

“It was one year ago that my brother made a return to WWE. I never knew Bray, the fiend or any incarnation of his wrestling characters. But, I knew Windham and very well. And his desire was always to make others feel good. And his ability to make millions of people feel connected, simultaneously by his presence and spoken word- was his gift to the world.

If you miss him, know that I do too. And if you’re hurting, know that I do too. And if you felt his magnitude, know that I did too. Find some ground to sing along.”