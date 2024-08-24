Mika Rotunda, the sister of WWE legend Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), surfaced on social media with a statement on Saturday.

Rotunda shared her thoughts on August 24, 2024 about the passing of her brother on the one-year mark of his untimely passing in 2023.

She shared the following via her official Instagram regarding the one-year anniversary of Bray Wyatt’s passing:

”A year. A year in the world without Windham.

As I’ve dreaded the arrival of this day, it’s also been simultaneously met with a wonderful amount of reasons to stop and say, “wish you could be here to see this.”

A year ago, we all lost. I say all of us, in a context that is not just my family and I.

But you, me, all of us— as a collective. Windham was so impactful and loved so widely.

By millions.

When we were gathered into a cold hospital room on this day last year, I will never forget the shock that took over my body when the doctor delivered the news, with unvarnished emotion.

“I have bad news. He is gone.”

While today, I would love to crawl in a hole and feel sorry for myself. I am not. And I won’t

Instead, I actually started the day by walking with my mom and my baby to breakfast.

Only to end the meal and find out that the sweet elderly man behind us, had covered our bill.

I’m thirty-one years old, my mom sixty-two. Neither one of us have ever had that happen in a restaurant. We’ve done it for people. But, never to us. We both burst to tears, inevitably.

This year has been so many things. Somber and sobering, while I’ve also watched the greatest joy and gift of my life grow right in front of my eyes. A lot of times when I look at my baby, I am affirmed that I have this massive, wonderful angel always guiding and watching over us.

Selah learns to walk and talk, I wish I could factime him.

Cadyn starts travel soccer, I wish I could sweat next to him at her games.

Kendyl begins middle school cheer, I wish we could ring a cowbell together from the crowd.

Knash and Hyrie start school, I wish I could meet him at the pick-up line. Just to watch their face light up when they see daddy picking them up from school.

While Taylor follows through with your visions and your dreams. I wish I could sit ringside with mom and dad in your new merch.

I wish I could, but I can’t. And that is something I believe I’ll never get over.

And as long as I walk this green Earth, I’ll never not think of you. In a song, in the wind.

In the highlight or lows of my day. I know you’ll meet me there. In pink skies or cloudy ones, I miss you.

Queen Elizabeth II said, “Grief is the price we pay for love.”

I love you more, Windham.

Xoxo