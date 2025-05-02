WWE issued a wave of internal cuts on Wednesday, impacting multiple departments across the company. The layoffs affected areas such as Creative Services, Photography, and others as part of what appears to be another round of corporate restructuring.

Among the notable departures was Christine Lubrano, who held the position of Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations. Lubrano had been a key figure behind the scenes, overseeing aspects of WWE’s scripted content.

While WWE has not released an official statement, sources indicate that at least 10 to 12 employees were let go, with the final number potentially being higher as the situation continues to develop.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the WWE releases continues to surface.

