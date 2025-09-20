— During the WWE WrestlePalooza Kickoff show, The Miz took aim at Bryan Danielson. He said,

“I’ve had people tell me that I have a safe way of wrestling. But that person is no longer here anymore, so we don’t need to talk about him.”

— Michael Cole kicked off the ‘Countdown to WWE WrestlePalooza’ show with a health update on Corey Graves, who took two brutal F5s from Brock Lesnar on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Graves, who hasn’t wrestled since his 2014 retirement due to concussion issues, has spent the past decade building his reputation as one of WWE’s top broadcasters — often alongside Cole. On the September 19 episode of SmackDown, Graves stepped in to try and calm Lesnar when the Beast threatened Michael Cole, but his efforts backfired, leaving him laid out with two devastating F5s.

Cole revealed that Graves is now resting at home. His neck is “screwed up,” but he’s keeping a positive mindset. There’s currently no timetable for his return to commentary.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar will kick off WWE WrestlePalooza in a highly-anticipated final showdown with John Cena.

— CM Punk recently appeared on GQ’s YouTube channel and shared a story about how upset Vince McMahon was when he dyed his hair blonde back in 2010. According to Punk, McMahon immediately wanted him to change it back, but Punk refused. He said,

“I did bleach my hair one time in the middle of a run I was on in the Straight Edge Society, and all hell broke loose. It turned into a big thing where Vince McMahon was very upset with me and demanded I dyed my hair back, and I refused to do it. Turned into a thing.”

Punk will be back in action tonight, teaming with his wife AJ Lee to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WWE WrestlePalooza, streaming live on the ESPN app.

During the same interview, CM Punk opened up about how the most difficult part of being a WWE star is having fans invade his privacy. Punk explained that when he’s not working as CM Punk, he simply wants to be left alone. He said,

“One of the hardest parts of being a WWE Superstar for me, at least, is the relationship I have with fans in public. You see me on the street, I am not CM Punk. I’m just a dude, Phil, trying to mind his own business and walk his dog and not be bothered. When I’m at work, I give all to the fans. I show up to buildings, I go outside, and I will sign and take pictures with the fans who are lined up at the building. If you are waiting for me at an airport or a hotel, I will say, ‘No, thank you, sir. This is an airport and or a hotel; this is tantamount to stalking.’”

— The Undertaker was widely viewed as one of the key backstage leaders throughout his WWE career, and since his retirement, fans have often wondered who stepped into that role. During a recent appearance on the “Club 520” podcast, Undertaker revealed that Randy Orton has become the “OG” of the WWE locker room. He said,

“Randy’s the OG now, man. He’s, like, I remember Randy when he was just a kid. Now he’s the oldtimer around.”

He reflected on watching Orton grow both personally and professionally over the years. He added,

“He’s been around. He started when he was 20-21, I mean, he was young. And, man, he was a handful too, and it’s been fun to, you know, watch his maturity, and now he’s a leader. So it’s crazy.”

Orton, who once had a reputation for causing trouble backstage and pulling pranks, has seemingly turned a corner in recent years. Cody Rhodes also recently stated that Orton has stepped into the locker room leadership role once held by The Undertaker.

— LA Knight has now been inserted into the already tense situation between Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso’s rivalry with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed of The Vision.

During the WrestlePalooza pre-show, WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that LA Knight would serve as the special guest referee for the match.

Knight wasted no time making his intentions clear, saying he plans to call things “his way” and would be lenient when it comes to bending — or even breaking — the rules. In recent weeks, Knight has been at odds with both The Vision and Jey Uso, though he noted on the pre-show that he’s on good terms with Jimmy Uso.

BREAKING NEWS: After the altercation between The Usos and The Vision earlier today, Adam Pearce has named LA Knight the Special Guest Referee for TONIGHT’s Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza! ▶️ Stream Wrestlepalooza on the @espn App: https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/GdqpszDvxv — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2025

