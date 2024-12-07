A breaking news announcement has surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT premium live event.

Heading into tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline 2024 show in Minneapolis, Minnesota, WWE NXT General Manager Ava released a video on X to announce a change to the advertised lineup.

Ava noted that due to the heinous attack Eddy Thorpe is out of the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at tonight’s PLE. Ava noted that the attacker is still unknown, but being looked into, and that a “suitable replacement” will be made for Thorpe’s spot.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT Deadline 2024 results coverage from Minneapolis, MN.