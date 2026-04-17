In a development that once felt nearly impossible, a familiar face is reportedly WWE-bound again, and this time, she’s coming back to wrestle.

According to one source, Saraya Jade-Bevis, best known to WWE fans as Paige, has signed a deal to return to World Wrestling Entertainment and is expected to make her in-ring comeback as part of WrestleMania 42 weekend.

That’s a sentence few would have believed back in 2018.

As many will recall, WWE ruled Paige medically disqualified from in-ring competition that year following a series of neck injuries, effectively ending her career at the time. Now, nearly six years later, she appears set to step back between the ropes on the biggest stage possible.

One source indicated she may not be easing in, either.

The belief among those spoken to is that Paige is slated to be inserted into Saturday’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way match. She is expected to replace Nikki Bella, who has reportedly not been medically cleared following an ankle injury suffered on SmackDown several weeks ago.

Saraya has already been spotted preparing behind the scenes.

She was present earlier this week taking part in a run-through for the match, further fueling expectations that her return is imminent.

Her road back to WWE has been anything but conventional.

After her WWE contract expired in June 2022, Saraya signed with All Elite Wrestling and made a surprise debut that September. Free from WWE’s medical restrictions, she returned to active competition and went on to capture the AEW Women’s Championship from Hikaru Shida.

She also played a key role in AEW’s historic All In: London event at Wembley Stadium, remaining an active competitor with the promotion through March 2025. Along the way, she also released a memoir that received strong reviews.

Now 33 years old, Saraya is poised to begin yet another chapter — this time back where it all started.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)