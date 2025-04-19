Following the Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee & Rey Fenix vs. American Made match on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio was helped to the back. It’s worth noting that Rey didn’t appear much in the match and Fenix appeared to check on him following the bout.

We are working to confirm details on the status of Rey Mysterio as he heads into his match with El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41.

Rey Mysterio had to be carried to the back after tonight’s match. (🎥: @JHWreporter) pic.twitter.com/QNAO6c00I1 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 19, 2025

Another cryptic vignette aired during the April 18th episode of WWE SmackDown.

Since the March 4th broadcast, a series of mysterious teasers have been appearing, featuring eerie imagery such as smoke, serpents, and coins. The latest installment continued that theme, once again leaving fans guessing.

This new vignette concluded with the date — “4.25.25” — strongly suggesting that the mystery will be unveiled on the April 25th episode of WWE SmackDown.

As we’ve been reporting, the teaser appears to be for Aleister Black.