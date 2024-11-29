A late-breaking announcement has surfaced ahead of tonight’s TNA Wrestling pay-per-view.

Just a few hours before going live as part of WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, TNA Wrestling has released a breaking news video announcement regarding a late-change to the scheduled and advertised lineup for TNA Turning Point 2024.

Gia Miller is featured in the breaking news video announcement, which was shared via the company’s official X account at 2:45pm EST., less than four hours before the “Countdown to TNA Turning Point 2024” gets underway, to announce that Trey Miguel has been pulled from the show.

Miguel was scheduled to join fellow member of The Rascalz, Zachary Wentz, along with KUSHIDA, in one of the featured matches of the evening against The Hardys duo of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, and their partner from ABC, Ace Austin.

In the aforementioned breaking news video announcement, it was mentioned that a replacement for Miguel will be announced later tonight.

