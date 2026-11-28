WWE has lost another one of its’ Superstars.

In tragic breaking news that broke on Friday evening, WWE.com released the following announcement:

Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passes away WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications. Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans.

UPDATED: No details have surfaced yet regarding the specifics surrounding Reed’s untimely, tragic passing. The last word on Reed was that he suffered a medical issue while in Saudi Arabia for the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. He was reportedly hospitalized and remained in Riyadh while the rest of the WWE crew flew back home. On November 17, it was reported that Reed had returned home and was continuing his recovery. He had also just recently lost a dramatic amount of weight while on hiatus from WWE recovering from injury earlier this year.

UPDATED x2: The WWE just honored the memory of Bronson Reed with a 10-bell salute at the WWE Athens live event.

UPDATED x3: Video footage of the ten bell salute for Bronson Reed at the WWE Athens live event on November 27 has surfaced, and can be seen via the video embedded below.

UPDATED x4: Several dozen WWE, AEW, TNA and other pro wrestling stars and personalities have started reacting to the sad news regarding Bronson Reed’s passing.

UPDATED x5: WWE honored the memory of Bronson Reed with an “In Memoriam” graphic at the start of the November 27 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network. The tribute was added to the broadcast of the show, which was taped this past Monday, November 23. The graphic did not appear on the Netflix broadcast of the episode. Michael Cole also narrated a video that fans are complaining about being a bad AI-created video tribute (see below).