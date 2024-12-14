TNA Wrestling was dealt a blow at the last possible minute leading into their year-end pay-per-view event.

During the “Countdown to Final Resolution” pre-show for the TNA Final Resolution 2024 pay-per-view on December 13 at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, Gia Miller checked-in backstage with a special breaking news announcement.

Miller informed the viewing audience at home that due to injury, Hammerstone has been pulled from his scheduled appearance at tonight’s show, where he was advertised to join Jake Something against The Rascalz and the team of PCO & Sami Callihan.

As Miller was breaking the news live on the air, Jake Something entered the picture and insisted that he did not want, nor did he need, a replacement partner to fill-in for Hammerstone.

