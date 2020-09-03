– The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes video of WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango with a look at the veteran Superstars working recent events, and discussing how they finally brought home the gold.

The August 26 NXT TV episode saw Tyler Breeze and Fandango capture the NXT Tag Team Titles from Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

– The NXT UK episode on the WWE Network today at 3pm ET will focus on NXT UK Champion WALTER and Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov has been the #1 contender to WALTER since the brand paused normal operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s believed that their feud will pick up now that the brand is taping new content this week, to begin airing on September 17.

Below is WWE’s announcement on today’s episode:

Catch a special look at WALTER and Ilja Dragunov today on NXT UK NXT UK today will feature a special look at WALTER and the No. 1 Contender to his NXT United Kingdom Championship, Ilja Dragunov. The broadcast will take a deep dive into WALTER’s dominant reign, featuring a previously unseen match against Ridge Holland. Also, Superstars like WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Adam Cole will weigh in on what makes The Ring General so unique. Today’s episode will also feature Dragunov and his rise to becoming the top challenger to WALTER’s title. Additionally, fans can get ready for NXT UK’s return in two weeks with a look at the tag team division, featuring NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, and more. Catch it all today, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network at 3 ET/8 BST!

