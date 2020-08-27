As noted, last night’s WWE NXT episode saw Tyler Breeze and Fandango capture the NXT Tag Team Titles from Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

Above is post-show video of Breezango receiving their custom title plates.

Triple H took to Twitter after the show and praised the WWE veterans for their first title reign.

“Two Superstars who’ve been ready to have their collective ‘breakout’ moment. Congratulations to the NEW @wwenxt tag team champions, @mmmgorgeous and @wwefandango. #WWENXT,” he wrote.

Next week’s NXT Super Tuesday show will feature Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) in a six-man Street Fight.

You can see Triple H’s full tweet with photo below:

Two Superstars who’ve been ready to have their collective “breakout” moment. Congratulations to the NEW @wwenxt tag team champions, @mmmgorgeous and @wwefandango. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/mLkPBsp0NT — Triple H (@TripleH) August 27, 2020

