Brendan Vink has returned to the WWE NXT roster and is now using the name Tony Modra.

Modra confirmed the new name on Twitter yesterday.

“Welcome Tony Modra to @wwe / @wwenxt #WWE #WWENXT,” he wrote.

Regarding the new name, FOX Sports Australia notes that it looks like the 31 year old Vink is paying tribute to Australian soccer star Tony Modra. Vink grew up in Adelaide and is a big fan of the sport.

Modra was used on RAW earlier this year in a tag team with Shane Thorne, who is now Slapjack of RETRIBUTION. WWE teased that Modra and Thorne would be joining a stable with MVP at one point, but he has not appeared since the May 11 RAW where Modra, MVP and Thorne lost to Cedric Alexander, Ricochet and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth.

It was reported in May that WWE had plans to give a big push to Modra, but there’s no word on what happened.

We noted before that WWE applied for the “Tony Modra” trademark on October 20. Stay tuned for updates on plans for the NXT Superstar. You can see the related tweet below:

