WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart and Canadian wrestling legend Lance Storm are both featured in the new trailer for CTV Comedy Channel’s “Corner Gas Animated” series. The program returns for a new season on October 12th, which will be it’s third season since it began in 2018.
Check out the trailer below.
Get your first look at a few of the famous faces coming to Dog River! A new season of #CornerGasAnimated starts Monday, October 12th.
👀 @BrettKissel @arcadefire @LanceStorm @BretHart @CornerGas pic.twitter.com/94yRKTP7lT
— CTV Comedy Channel (@CTVComedy) September 14, 2020