Bret Hart and Others Announced for WWE’s The Bump Next Week

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has been announced for a special appearance on WWE’s The Bump next Wednesday.

Other guests announced for next week are comedian Gabriel Iglesias, Big Show, Matt Riddle and Dakota Kai.

NEXT WEEK on #WWETheBump… THE BEST THERE IS, THE BEST THERE WAS, THE BEST THERE EVER WILL BE!@BretHart! pic.twitter.com/sRoYQph3Eq — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 5, 2020

