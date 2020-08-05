 Bret Hart and Others Announced for WWE's The Bump Next Week

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has been announced for a special appearance on WWE’s The Bump next Wednesday.

Other guests announced for next week are comedian Gabriel Iglesias, Big Show, Matt Riddle and Dakota Kai.

