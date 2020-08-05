Bret Hart and Others Announced for WWE’s The Bump Next Week

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has been announced for a special appearance on WWE’s The Bump next Wednesday.
Other guests announced for next week are comedian Gabriel Iglesias, Big Show, Matt Riddle and Dakota Kai.
NEXT WEEK on #WWETheBump…
THE BEST THERE IS, THE BEST THERE WAS, THE BEST THERE EVER WILL BE!@BretHart! pic.twitter.com/sRoYQph3Eq
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 5, 2020
ALSO on #WWETheBump next week…@SuperKingofBros, @WWETheBigShow, @fluffyguy & @DakotaKai_WWE! pic.twitter.com/P2Bq0TRWsY
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 5, 2020
