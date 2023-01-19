WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is opening his own bar in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Hart took to Twitter today to announce that Hitman’s Bar will be opening in Calgary next month. Full details on the grand opening will be announced soon.

“Join me this February as @hitmansbar in Calgary AB, Canada finally opens! A place to gather, enjoy a great meal, live, laugh, and celebrate. Please follow the restaurant & bar at: @hitmansbar. Grand opening details: coming soon!!!,” Hart wrote.

Hitman’s Bar can be found on Twitter at @hitmansbar, but the page is blank as of this writing, and they are following just one person – Elon Musk.

You can see Hart’s full tweet below:

