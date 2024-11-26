“The Excellence of Execution” is coming to the world of animation … again.

After appearing in a memorable episode of The Simpsons in the 1990s, WWE Hall of Fame legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart is returning to the world of animation tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of American Dad on TBS, the pro wrestling icon has surfaced on social media to promote his appearance on the popular animated series.

“Here’s a sneak peek of my episode on tonight’s American Dad episode,” Hart wrote. “Watch me save The Smiths and all of Langley Falls on TBS @ 10pm!”