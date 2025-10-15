The City of Calgary, Alberta, Canada issued the following announcement on Tuesday regarding a tribute to Canadian wrestling legend Stu Hart, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and father of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

A Hart-felt tribute to a prominent Calgarian

The new bridges on Highway 8 will be named the Stu Hart Memorial Bridge, honouring one of Alberta’s most legendary figures and a true wrestling pioneer.

Alberta’s government is proud to honour Stu Hart, founder of Stampede Wrestling in Calgary in 1948, whose influence helped shape professional wrestling in Canada and worldwide. Over more than 30 years, Stampede Wrestling launched the careers of professional wrestlers and household names including Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Owen Hart, Dynamite Kid, Davey Boy Smith and Jim Neidhart, among others. Hundreds of aspiring wrestlers learned the ropes in the legendary Dungeon, the basement gym of the Hart Mansion on Calgary’s west side, now a designated heritage site.

“For many Albertans, Stampede Wresting wasn’t just a show. It was a Saturday night tradition. Naming this bridge in Stu’s honour provides a lasting tribute to Stu and his legendary family, not only for promoting the sport of wrestling, but for the family’s countless contributions to Alberta.” – Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors

The Hart family’s impact extends beyond the wresting ring. The Hart family is noted to have been a supporter to more than 30 charitable and civic organizations, including Shriners’ Hospitals for Children and the Alberta Firefighters’ Toy Fund. Through the Owen Hart Foundation, Martha Hart has continued that legacy of philanthropy by contributing millions to causes across Alberta in support of educational scholarships, housing assistance and youth programs. The Hart family’s ongoing engagement ensures that Stu’s legacy of caring, inclusivity and giving back remains very much alive.

“Our family is deeply honoured and thankful to the Alberta government. Stu always believed in hard work and community, and this bridge is a meaningful tribute to that legacy. It’s touching to know his name will continue to inspire others in the city he loved.” – Allison Hart

Stampede Wrestling was one of Canada’s longest-running TV shows, airing in more than 50 countries over its 30 years of broadcasting, bringing professional wrestling to the mainstream. Stampede Wrestling went on to become the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), which produced many wrestling legends such as Hulk Hogan, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Andre the Giant, The Rock and Stu’s two sons, Owen Hart and Bret “the Hitman” Hart.

Quick facts

* The westbound bridge opened to traffic in 2021 as part of the southwest Calgary Ring Road.

* Construction of the eastbound bridge on Highway 8 is underway and is expected to be complete by fall 2026.

* The bridges are part of the Highway 8 twinning project between the West Calgary Ring Road and Lott Creek Boulevard.