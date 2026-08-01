Bret Hart is shining a spotlight on one of his protégés.

During the latest episode of MLP Mayhem, “The Hitman” spoke about Mo Jabari, who is listed as Hart’s protégé on the MLP Wrestling website. Hart praised Jabari not only for his talent, but also for the remarkable journey that brought him to Canada after leaving Kenya as a refugee.

“I think Mo’s got an awesome background as a real-life refugee,” Hart stated in the video segment (see video below). “He’s got a great story and a legacy that he’s already kind of built on just his life experience.”

Jabari also reflected on his upbringing during the same video, explaining what it meant for his family to settle in Canada after leaving Kenya.

“It’s one of those things where to be here today is a life accomplishment, I believe, for me and my mom,” Jabari said. “We had all these places that possibly we could go and resettle. She wanted this country that was safe, that was loving, that was welcoming, and all that in one was Canada.”

He went on to explain that Canada has become an integral part of his identity.

“But I would say now, everywhere I go today, when people ask me where I’m from, without even thinking, I say I’m Canadian.”

Jabari currently competes for Dungeon Wrestling in Calgary, the promotion owned by Bret Hart’s sons, Blade and Dallas Hart. The company regularly holds events at the Victoria Pavilion in Calgary.