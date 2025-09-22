Bret “The Hitman” Hart will not be joining any Triple H fan-clubs any time soon.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend held nothing back while sharing his feelings about current WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

“I’m not sure where I stand with Triple H,” Hart stated. “Just being honest, I never rated him. Everything he’s done and created, it’s all stuff he wrote out for himself. I wish I could have sat back in 1992 and said, ‘this is what I’m going to do for the next ten years. ‘I’m going to win every title and I’m going to be champion 55 times or 500 times.’”

‘The Excellence of Execution’ continued, “I think Triple H is a phony in the sense that he never earned it and he never deserved it. He married the boss’s daughter [Stephanie McMahon]. I wish he had been in the dressing room when I knocked Vince out. I wish that it had happened and he was in the dressing room because he might not be married to Stephanie anymore, or it might not have ever happened. There was so much anger, and Triple H was such a slime-ball back in 1997. He was a guy that I had very little respect for.”

Damn, Bret. Tell us how you really feel!

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)