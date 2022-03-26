WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently participated in a virtual signing for Signed By Superstars, where the Hitman responded to WWE champion Brock Lesnar calling Hart a dream match of his. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

On Lesnar calling him a dream match:

I heard that I was his [Brock Lesnar] dream match. That was just a week ago I heard that. Always heard Brock was a good worker. I’ve never heard that [Lesnar was stiff in the ring]. Always heard just the opposite, that he looks stiff, but he’s a real pro in the ring. Totally the opposite of Goldberg.

On whether he was going to AEW:

Go there and do what?

