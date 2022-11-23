Bret Hart has commented on fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring as Steamboat will team with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson and a mystery partner at the Big Time Wrestling show on Sunday, November 27.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, “The Hitman” praised the legendary pro wrestler:

“Ricky is one of the greatest. He’s a phenomenal wrestler. Very few ever did it as well as Ricky. I have always had nothing but respect for him. Inside the ring and outside the ring, he was always a class act and a gentleman. He was a straight shooter, never a guy with an ego or a troublemaker. I’m a big fan of his. He’s just such a great guy. I’m glad that he’s going to have another moment. I think it’s great for anybody that was a big fan of his”.

“I’ll be happy if Ricky’s happy. I don’t know if it will be the greatest match he’s ever had, but it takes a lot of guts and a lot of courage to go in there and do what Ricky’s going to do. I applaud him and wish him good luck. I’ll be rooting for him.”