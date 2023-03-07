Bret Hart says he’s had a great career, and contrary to what people think, he’s incredibly satisfied with it.

The Hitman spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Sunday Night’s Main Event, where he looked back on some of his fondest memories in his incredible run in the wrestling industry. The former world champion also discusses his truth telling ways and how people know that he never tells any lies. Highlights can be found below.

How he’s had a great career and has a lot of great memories:

I’ve been happy a lot of times. I had a great career, I think back to some of my happiest memories, some of my hardest memories with Jim Neidhart when we were slugging it out. I’m blessed with so many Jim Neidhart stories, more than anyone else ever. Even my sister Ellie [Jim’s wife] doesn’t have as many Jim Neidhart stories. I have a lot of great memories, I’ve had a great career.

Says he generally is very satisfied with his life and career in the industry:

I’ve always been, contrary to what people may think, I’ve always been a pretty satisfied and content person. I speak the truth, sometimes I rile people up by being a little direct and outspoken, but in the end, I tell the truth. If you don’t like the truth, you probably don’t like what I’m saying sometimes. I never lie, I never exaggerate, I just tell the truth. Sometimes it’s not necessary to be so honest, but sometimes it’s important to put things into the proper perspective.

How he always tells the truth and sometimes the truth hurts:

Wrestling is a very ill defined business that people don’t understand and people form opinions and people don’t always have all the information. Sometimes, you have to speak up for yourself. WWE, for example, is a big machine that promotes their side of things and when the screw job happened, I was suddenly just a wrestler out of business having to tell his side of the story. If you look back on it, I told my side of the story. I’ve always been a guy…my story has never changed. That’s the thing about me, I tell the truth. Sometimes, the truth hurts, and that’s unfortunate.

