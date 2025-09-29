Bret Hart will speak his mind.

It is something he was known for during his active career in pro wrestling, and even more so since retiring.

In the latest example of “The Excellence of Execution” holding nothing back, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke with Walandi Tsanti at an unforgettable wrestling evening in Germersheim: Gold Standard Grading (GSG) in front of a crowd of 700 fans.

While on stage, “The Hitman” was asked about his initial singles run in WWE in the 1980s, and how top stars like Hulk Hogan and Jake “The Snake” Roberts never helped anyone after their respective runs in the main event spots.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On whispers about him having no personality during his first attempted singles run in WWE in the 1980s: “They were kind of like, ‘It didn’t pan out for you.’ I remember hearing stories with guys saying I had no personality or charisma. I remember thinking, ‘How do you have charisma wrestling Bad News Brown?’ He did’t do anything with me or give me a chance. They kind of labeled me as a guy who wasn’t capable of being a big star. ‘I didn’t make it.’ I didn’t make it because it was my fault, I didn’t make it because it was your fault.”

On guys like Hulk Hogan and Jake “The Snake” Roberts never helping anybody after their runs on top in WWE: “Vince [McMahon] came back to me and said, ‘We’re going to put you as a single again and give you a big push, a real one.’ I was skeptical that they would do all that for me. There is always a lot of politics and backstabbing. I got put with Mr. Perfect and that was the start of it. Everything started with the wrestlers who loved working with me like Mr. Perfect, Roddy Piper, and certain guys who wanted to help me prove to the office that I could be a big star. I owe a lot to Mr. Perfect. He was the first guy to go in there and show everybody how good I was. Curt was one of my favorite guys to wrestle. He was the first guy to step up and make me. Roddy Piper was the second. When I look back on my career and the wrestling industry, I look back at what Roddy and Mr. Perfect did for me. I can tell you that Hulk Hogan never did that for anybody. He never helped anybody else after his time as the top guy. He’d rather see the company sink than actually come back and make the next star, which in wrestling that’s how it is. The next guy helps the next guy. Jake Roberts is another guy who never made anybody. They fed Hulk Hogan one wrestler after another for ten years

