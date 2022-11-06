The Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event was where Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done to have Michaels win the WWE Title as Hart was leaving for WCW.

While speaking on his Grillin JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross talked about his relationship with Bret.

“We went for years [and] never spoke because he didn’t believe I was not a party to it. The truth was, I was not a party to it. The truth was, I didn’t even know the f***ing finish. I’m glad to some degree that the story has a happy ending,” he said. “It was emotional for Bret to come back, get a hug and be in a ring and then finally have his meeting with Shawn.”

H/T- Wrestling Inc