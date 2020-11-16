WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart recently spoke to Fightful to discuss all thing pro-wrestling, including how he thinks his career would have turned out if the Montreal Screwjob never happened. Highlights are below.

On if the Montreal Screwjob never happened:

I was gonna work in some facet of the office. I was actually under, if my memory serves me right, I think was gonna take Pat Patterson’s job and work with the matches. I don’t know that would have been ideal for me. Just because of the work involved. It was probably something that, at the time, who knows what I’m going to do? I know that I still believe I had a lot of contributions to be made to the company and I would have been an asset to them over the years for ideas and just logic and things like that. It didn’t happen. I think that was more their loss than mine. I think once all the bad blood happened with the screwjob and all that kind of stuff, it was what they lost, I think, was immeasurable.

Says WWE screwed him out of 20 years of work: