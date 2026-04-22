A long-debated WrestleMania moment is back in the spotlight, with two WWE icons offering very different takes on what really went down.

The conflicting narratives between Bret Hart and Hulk Hogan surrounding their infamous encounter at WrestleMania IX are revisited in the docu-series Hulk Hogan: Real American.

The third episode, titled “Hollywood Hogan,” takes a closer look at Hogan’s involvement in the aftermath of the WrestleMania IX main event.

That night saw Hart lose the WWF Championship to Yokozuna under controversial circumstances.

During the match, Mr. Fuji famously threw ceremonial salt into Hart’s eyes, creating the opening for Yokozuna to secure the victory and capture the title.

What happened next remains one of the most talked-about moments in WrestleMania history.

Hogan made his way to the ring following the match to come to Hart’s aid, ultimately leading to an impromptu title opportunity that changed the outcome of the night.

Not surprisingly, the docuseries presents the situation from both sides.

Hart and Hogan each share their own recollections and interpretations, with the episode shifting between their perspectives as they reflect on the controversial sequence of events.

Bret Hart: “I remember walking up to him, I was like, ‘Hey Terry.’ I stood up with my hand out to shake his hand for about 30 seconds but he wouldn’t even look at me. He just kept talking to (Brutus) Beefcake.” Hulk Hogan: “I can’t imagine doing that intentionally. Maybe I had an off day. Maybe I was drunk, maybe I was high. I don’t know. I don’t know what to tell you, but it wouldn’t have been intentional.” Hart: “I knew right then and there. I was like ‘I’ve got the belt and I’ve got what he wants and I’m the enemy now.’” Hogan: “I had that Hogan stroke back then. Me and Vince (McMahon) were just bonded at the hip and I could pull the plug on certain things and certain people.” Hart: “That day I remember thinking what a step backwards. It was a whole different audience and they were liking me, not Hulk Hogan” Hogan: “Bret got all up in my face and he got all riled up. I said, ‘What’s up with this guy? I thought he was a team player, man.’….Vince made the decision, it’s just one of those things.” Hart: “I said it’s going to backfire and it’s going to be really bad. ‘F*ck you’. Hulk came up with such a phoney, bullsh*t match. The kind of match that Hulk would dream up. Hogan came out like the hero. ‘Yeah, he’s my friend coming out to my rescue. Go get him Hulk. Go in there and win my belt. Win it for me’. It sucked. People would be going ‘Why did they do that to Bret Hart?’. He was a good guy once upon a time, but in the end he was a backstabbing, knife-wielding piece of sh*t.”

Two legends.

Two very different versions of history.

Hulk Hogan: Real American is now available for subscribers of Netflix.