Bret Hart has postponed some upcoming appearances he had scheduled in the Northeast in November.

Originally scheduled to appear in Pennsylvania, New York and Connecticut in November, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend will no longer make the appearances.

“The Hitman” issued a statement to explain pulling out of the appearances, which he mentioned he hopes to still make this coming spring.

Wrestling with Character issued a press release to announce the news, which included the statement from “The Excellence of Execution.”

The statement also teased surprises and someone from the WWE Hall of Fame in his place, as well as appearances by Killer Kross, formerly known as Karrion Kross in WWE, former WWE NXT Superstar Dijak and others.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.