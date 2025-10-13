Bret Hart has postponed some upcoming appearances he had scheduled in the Northeast in November.
Originally scheduled to appear in Pennsylvania, New York and Connecticut in November, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend will no longer make the appearances.
“The Hitman” issued a statement to explain pulling out of the appearances, which he mentioned he hopes to still make this coming spring.
Wrestling with Character issued a press release to announce the news, which included the statement from “The Excellence of Execution.”
The statement also teased surprises and someone from the WWE Hall of Fame in his place, as well as appearances by Killer Kross, formerly known as Karrion Kross in WWE, former WWE NXT Superstar Dijak and others.
Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wrestling with Character LIVE Issues Update on Bret “Hitman” Hart Appearance
Wrestling with Character LIVE has received unfortunate news that Bret “Hitman” Hart has postponed his November appearances in Pennsylvania, New York, and Connecticut.
We understand how disappointing this is for his many fans and share in that disappointment alongside everyone involved with Wrestling with Character LIVE.
Official statement from Bret Hart:
It pains me, but I’m going I have to reschedule my northeastern United States dates this November, a combination of unexpected and unavoidable commitments at home have left me unable to attend. I hope to see all my fans on the east coast this coming spring.
– Bret
To all the fans across the three states who were looking forward to meeting the Hitman this November, we truly feel your disappointment and appreciate your understanding.
Fans can still look forward to an unforgettable night as Wrestling with Character LIVE presents Wrestling with KROSS on Sunday, November 16th at H.C. Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden, CT.
The event will feature Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux, The Mountie, Dijak, Mercedes Martinez and a member of the WWE Hall of Fame – with more surprises still to come!
Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 AM at wrestlingwithcharacterlive.com.
For questions or additional information, please contact: wrestlingwithcharacterlive@gmail.com
We thank all our fans for their continued support – and we promise a show like you’ve never seen before!