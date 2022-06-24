Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and pro-wrestling legend Bret Hart released a new post on his personal Instagram earlier today, with the Hitman reminding fans that it was on this day 20 years ago that he suffered a stroke that would change his life forever.

The former world champion accompanied the post with a photo of his entrance from WrestleMania 26, where he ended up taking on Vince McMahon in a No Holds Barred Lumberjack match via submission. Hart acknowledges that the bout was not very good, but states that it was a moment he never thought he’d get to experience again, and is grateful to this day that he fought hard to get better.

Hart’s full post reads:

Walking down the aisle at Wrestlemania 26 in Phoenix. Today marks 20 years since I suffered a stroke. I chose this photo because there was a time when I didn’t think this moment would ever happen again, especially when I was struggling to turn my hand over, unable to walk or stand, and struggling to talk. When you suffer a stroke, the doctors never promise that you’ll have a full recovery. I still have some weakness on my left side to this day, but I’m very fortunate to be here today having recovered what I did. I will forever be grateful to the doctors and therapists at the Foothills Hospital here in Calgary and my fans around the world for their prayers. While the match itself will never be in anyone’s top 10, this moment represents one of my greatest victories.

Hart has remained a prominent figure in today’s pro-wrestling culture, and recently accompanied top AEW superstars Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, better known as FTR, as their manager at an indie event. AEW world champion CM Punk has also paid tribute to Hart in a lot of his matchups since returning to the sport back in 2021.