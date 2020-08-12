Bret Hart Names His Favorite Guys In WWE Now, Discusses His SummerSlam Matchup Against The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart was a recent guest on WWE’s The Bump to talk all things pro-wrestling, including his title as “Mr. SummerSlam” and which current WWE stars he likes. Highlights can be found below.

Praises AJ Styles and Roman Reigns:

I’m a big fan of AJ Styles, I have been for many many years. I like a lot of the guys [that are] more of the style I was, I’m a big fan of Kevin Owens. There’s a lot of guys that carry the torch of my generation of wrestling into today’s wrestling and AJ Styles is the most prominent, he’s such a great wrestler and has been for so long, I’m really glad he’s had the success he’s had. [Also] Roman Reigns.

Comments on being called Mr. SummerSlam:

I had so many great matches, I’m not sure why, nobody plans these things when you set out cause you never know what can go wrong. SummerSlam, just because it was summer and a happy time I always had the right mindset to go in there. If you look at the cast of characters I went in to work with through all those SummerSlams, I had some of the greatest wrestlers to work with and deliver those kinds of matches. I’m proud to be called Mr. SummerSlam, I gave my best for all those matches. If you asked me my favorite matches, half of them would be at SummerSlam anyway.

His SummerSlam WWE championship matchup against The Undertaker:

It wouldn’t have been a great match without Shawn [Michaels as the referee],” Hart said. “I love the concept and all the things that were built into the match, I especially loved working with The Undertaker. That SummerSlam match was the best matches we have ever had [together]. One of my favorite matches, I put it in my top 5 for sure. I love watching it back, there’s so many funny little interesting things about that match. [Undertaker] needed to work with me to show everyone he could really wrestle, that he wasn’t just a guy that could wrestle Giant Gonzalez and these big Frankenstein type guys. He wanted to really show he could really dance when he wanted to, and I think that was one of my favorite dances that I ever had. That’s what I loved about working with The Undertaker, he was as serious and dedicated of a professional that I ever worked with.

