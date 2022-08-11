WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart says he’s sad about the retirement of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.
Hart, who has a storied past with McMahon, recently spoke with Bill Apter at The Gathering convention and was asked about his reaction to Vince’s retirement from the company he built up into a global entertainment juggernaut.
“I’m like everybody else, I’m mostly just kind of surprised,” Hart responded. “I don’t think anybody’s ever made as big a footprint as Vince McMahon and, you know, I feel kind of sad about it, actually.
“I know people probably think I would be gloating or happy to see him go through what he’s going but I don’t. I feel bad that it happened or whatever has happened. I think his loss or his absence from the business will be sorely missed.”
You can see Apter’s interview with The Hitman below:
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.