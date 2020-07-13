Bret Hart On Failing His First WWE Audition

During his Confessions of the Hitman podcast, Bret Hart discussed his failed initial WWE audition. Here’s what he had to say:

Vince McMahon saw me one time after I had my knee surgery. And I was told not to wrestle for six months, but six weeks later, I’m wrestling. I told them, ‘I just had knee surgery. I can’t do anything.’ They said, ‘Don’t worry about it – all you’ve got to do is stand on the apron and do a couple of moves.’ They put me in a tag team match with Dynamite Kid and I had been off for six months before my knee got operated on. And then, they told me not to worry too much. Just go out there and get my face on TV.

We’re two new guys from Calgary [Alberta], Dynamite and me, and we had the match and I didn’t do very well at all. My timing was all off and I kind of messed up something in the ending of the match, but nobody really noticed, but I know when I came back to the dressing room, Vince McMahon couldn’t wait to shake Dynamite Kid’s hand, and praise, and slap him on the back, and tell him how great the match was, ‘Beautiful stuff’. And I remember when I walked by, he didn’t even look at me. I think I failed my audition!