During a recent episode of Confessions of a Hitman, Bret Hart brushed off the perception of some fans that he was aware that the Montreal Screwjob would happen ahead of time. Here’s what he had to say:

I just can’t see the point or the value [in being involved]. I mean, I would stand up for real things, and if you know me, if anybody really knows me, they would know it’s not the kind of thing I would lie about. And there was a lot of real bad blood about it for a real long time. And it’s just an insult to my character that I would be a part of something like that.