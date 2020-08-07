Bret Hart On Giving The British Bulldog A Stiff Shot During Their 1992 Summerslam Match

During the Summerslam 1992 Watch Party, Bret Hart spoke on giving The British Bulldog a legitimate kick after The Bulldog failed to perform a spot in the manner that Bret wanted him to. Here’s what he had to say:
I kept the sleeper on him on the ropes for a couple seconds. When the referee finally broke it, I was so mad at him for going for the ropes, when you watch it, I kicked Davey right in the face. I kicked him, and I didn’t kick him like a real potato [a stiff shot], but I kicked him just enough to snap him up. I took my finger and snapped him on the nose as hard as I could. And I always love watching it because it’s definitely a wakeup call for Davey.
You can listen below:
Credit: FOX. H/T 411Mania.
