During a recent episode of Conversations With the Hitman, Bret Hart revealed that although he knows it wasn’t a great match, he looks back at his Wrestlemania encounter with Vince McMahon fondly. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ve always been really proud of that. I know it wasn’t my greatest wrestling match, and I didn’t look that great, but I was a much older man, and I had at least one knee replacement, and I was on my way to having another one. And for me, it was all a way to make peace and say ‘goodbye’ to all the bad feelings and all that. I could be part of the WWE family again, and I’m so glad I did it. It was the best thing I could do. It set me free from all the issues that we had sort of gone through and wore me down.

And I think for anybody in life, I think I could say and give a message – it’s important to forgive. And it sets yourself free in a lot of the time by showing forgiveness. And I’ve forgiven and moved on, and I’m a much happier man for it.