During a recent episode of Confessions of the Hitman, Bret Hart revealed that despite most tag teams inevitably getting on each other’s last nerves, he and Jim Neidhart never even had a single issue with each other. Here’s what he had to say:

Tag team partners all end up hating each other. They all hate each other, even brothers, real brothers hate each other a lot of the time. The Rougeau Bros. don’t talk to each other even today. There’s a lot of that because you’re chained together at the ankle. A lot of the times one brother or one partner feels like the other partner isn’t carrying their end of the load; that kind of stuff. There gets to be jealousies and things like that, but for me and Jim ‘The Anvil’, not only did we never have an argument, we never had any coarse words with each other, or a disagreement about anything wrestling related. He was always of the understanding that I knew what I was doing, that he would never argue with me about anything. I would say to him, ‘this is what we’re doing,’ and it was never a question. He always had my back, he was always on-side with me with everything I was doing.