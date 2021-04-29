During his appearance on the 81 Podcast, Bret Hart spoke on wishing he could wrestle Ken Shamrock and the backstage politics that prevented him from doing so. Here’s what he had to say:

I’d have loved to work with Ken; it just never happened. I don’t know why, probably more to do with the office. In fact, I remember that Vince was going to fire him. And he (Vince) called me up and basically said ‘I’m just getting ready to call Ken Shamrock. I’m gonna fire him.’ And I said, ‘Why would you fire him?’ Vince was like, ‘Lot of guys didn’t like him in management.’ And I said, ‘I don’t think you should fire him. We really need a guy like Ken Shamrock. We can use a guy like that, he can be a star and we can make money with him.’ And I changed his mind. He goes, ‘Okay I’ll keep him.’ And they kept him.

Credit: 81 Podcast. H/T 411Mania.