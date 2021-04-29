During his appearance on the 81 Podcast, Bret Hart spoke on his belief that Triple H had it out for Ken Shamrock. Here’s what he had to say:

He (Shamrock) did pretty good. That was all in the early going when he first showed up and did the match where he refereed me and Stone Cold. That was before he got signed so that was a few weeks before WrestleMania. But I always thought he was someone who could’ve been a way better pro wrestling star than what they allowed him to be. To be honest, I think Triple H didn’t like him, mostly because he was connected to me. But Triple H I remember didn’t like him, and I remember Triple H was working with him a lot, was always criticizing him and talking about him. I think that was one of the guys that stabbed him in the back a lot.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: 81 Podcast. H/T 411Mania.