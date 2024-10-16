When did Bret Hart find out about his long-awaited return to WWE television earlier this year?

“The Hitman” spoke with The Wrestling Classic for a live sit-down interview that was released this week, during which he shed some light on this subject.

“Maybe four, five days ahead of time,” Hart said of his WWE Raw appearance in Calgary, Alberta, Canada back on September 9, 2024. “They called and asked me if I wanted to go down, and I was like, ‘What else am I doing?’”

Hart continued, “It was really special. I didn’t expect that kind of reaction. Of course it’s been a long time since I was walked out in front of a Calgary crowd.”

Later in the interview, the WWE Hall of Fame legend was asked about GUNTHER telling him during their in-ring segment on the 9/9 WWE Raw show that Bill Goldberg was his favorite wrestler growing up, not “The Excellence of Execution.”

“I think Bill got off light,” Hart said with a smirk.

"You will always be a close second to my actual favorite. And my all-time favorite is none other than Bill Goldberg!" #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/JadM5NkGrp — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2024

