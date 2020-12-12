During a recent episode of Confessions of a Hitman, Bret Hart named Bam Bam Bigelow as the greatest big man in history. Here’s what he had to say:

[Bigelow] was such a great wrestler for his size. He was. I always thought Bam Bam Bigelow was the best big man in wrestling. Like, he could do everything. He could do cartwheels. He could jump off the top rope and drop an elbow on you and never hurt you. He was always safe and such a pro, such a born wrestler. I’m sure when Bam Bam Bigelow was three or four years old, he could wrestle then. He was just born to be a wrestler, and I loved working with him. I loved the match he gave me.