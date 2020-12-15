During a recent episode of Confessions of a Hitman, Bret Hart spoke on what it was like to work with The British Bulldogs. Here’s what he had to say:

I would always tell you that I think Dynamite Kid was better as a singles guy, but they were a great tag team. The Bulldogs were a very special team. And I think it was the matches that The Hart Foundation had with The Bulldogs that launched me and Jim [Neidhart], for starters. But The Bulldogs have their own iconic sort of place in tag team wrestling, and it was just because of the way they worked and they changed the pace of wrestling. I think not just in tag team wrestling, but in the whole card. The Bulldogs really, sort of raised the bar. And I think The Hart Foundation, when we worked with The Bulldogs, we raised that bar even higher.

You can listen HERE.

